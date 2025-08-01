Sign up
213 / 365
August
The beginning of another month and another week on Bear Lake in northern Ontario.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
1
0
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
214
photos
17
followers
17
following
58% complete
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
2nd August 2025 6:50pm
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous, hope the mosquitoes aren’t bad!
August 3rd, 2025
