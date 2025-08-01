Previous
August by gailmoore
August

The beginning of another month and another week on Bear Lake in northern Ontario.
1st August 2025

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada.
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous, hope the mosquitoes aren’t bad!
August 3rd, 2025  
