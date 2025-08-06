Previous
Loons on the lake by gailmoore
218 / 365

Loons on the lake

The family of loons came so close tonight! Fishing and feeding baby. So amazing to watch!
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Canada Gem

Photo Details

