Grundy Provincial Park by gailmoore
Grundy Provincial Park

Cliff jumping at Grundy Provincial Park. I was definitely the volunteer photographer as there was no way I was jumping!
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada.
Photo Details

Jo ace
Wow. Great action shot
August 8th, 2025  
