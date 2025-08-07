Sign up
219 / 365
Grundy Provincial Park
Cliff jumping at Grundy Provincial Park. I was definitely the volunteer photographer as there was no way I was jumping!
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Jo
ace
Wow. Great action shot
August 8th, 2025
