Up, Up and Away by gailmoore
221 / 365

Up, Up and Away

Great lunchtime entertainment watching the planes come and go on Georgian Bay at the Parry Sound Town Dock.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
