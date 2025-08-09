Sign up
221 / 365
Up, Up and Away
Great lunchtime entertainment watching the planes come and go on Georgian Bay at the Parry Sound Town Dock.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
0
1
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
223
photos
17
followers
17
following
61% complete
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
9th August 2025 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
