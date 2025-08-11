Previous
Sunflowers and Sweet Corn by gailmoore
223 / 365

Sunflowers and Sweet Corn

At the little roadside stand near my home. They sell the sweetest, juiciest corn and the cheeriest sunflowers all on the honour system! A favourite stop!
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
August 12th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely rural scene
August 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact