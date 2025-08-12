Sign up
Previous
224 / 365
Missing...
I'm very much missing my morning kayaking up north. The heat and humidity continues and without the lake it is much less tolerable!
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Views
2
365
Galaxy S25
6th August 2025 12:34pm
