Lovely morning by gailmoore
225 / 365

Lovely morning

A lovely game of golf this morning! The humidity has broken and there was some cloud cover to make it so much more comfortable than the last couple of weeks! Bonus too that it is so dry from lack of rain that your ball gets LOTS of bounce mileage!
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Canada Gem

