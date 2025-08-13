Sign up
Previous
225 / 365
Lovely morning
A lovely game of golf this morning! The humidity has broken and there was some cloud cover to make it so much more comfortable than the last couple of weeks! Bonus too that it is so dry from lack of rain that your ball gets LOTS of bounce mileage!
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
