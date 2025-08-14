Sign up
Previous
226 / 365
Summer in the country
Love the picturesque scenes of the harvest bales in the fields.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
1
0
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
226
photos
17
followers
17
following
61% complete
View this month »
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
13th August 2025 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful rural scene
August 14th, 2025
