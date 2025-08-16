Previous
Bridal Veil Falls by gailmoore
228 / 365

Bridal Veil Falls

Lovely Bridal Veil Falls on Manitoulin Island. Gorgeous! I so wish I could have swam under the Falls but time did not allow with our tour. I'll need to visit again!
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
