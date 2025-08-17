Previous
On the Chi-cheemaun by gailmoore
On the Chi-cheemaun

We sailed from Manitoulin to Tobermory on the Chi-cheemaun ferry today. A beautiful day on Lake Huron!
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Peter Dulis ace
Love South Bay Mouth- hope to sail there next weekend
August 18th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely looking spot.
August 18th, 2025  
