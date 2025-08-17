Sign up
Previous
229 / 365
On the Chi-cheemaun
We sailed from Manitoulin to Tobermory on the Chi-cheemaun ferry today. A beautiful day on Lake Huron!
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
2
1
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
229
photos
17
followers
17
following
62% complete
View this month »
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
17th August 2025 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Love South Bay Mouth- hope to sail there next weekend
August 18th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely looking spot.
August 18th, 2025
