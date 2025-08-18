Previous
Next
Docked by gailmoore
230 / 365

Docked

The cruise ships were all docked in Tobermory today due to rough waters. Sadly no cruise or Flower Pot Island for us this trip. Will need to revisit for sure!
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact