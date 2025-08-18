Sign up
230 / 365
Docked
The cruise ships were all docked in Tobermory today due to rough waters. Sadly no cruise or Flower Pot Island for us this trip. Will need to revisit for sure!
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
August 19th, 2025
