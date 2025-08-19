Sign up
Previous
231 / 365
Manitoulin
Another great short trip come to an end. Very glad I had the opportunity to visit!
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
3
1
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
231
photos
17
followers
17
following
63% complete
View this month »
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
16th August 2025 8:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shirley
ace
I had to google this to see what is is , sounds great
August 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
August 19th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
It’s been many years since I’ve visited, would love to return!
August 19th, 2025
