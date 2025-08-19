Previous
Manitoulin by gailmoore
Manitoulin

Another great short trip come to an end. Very glad I had the opportunity to visit!
Canada Gem

Shirley ace
I had to google this to see what is is , sounds great
August 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
August 19th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
It’s been many years since I’ve visited, would love to return!
August 19th, 2025  
