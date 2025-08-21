Previous
South Simcoe Arts Council by gailmoore
233 / 365

South Simcoe Arts Council

A wonderful evening fundraiser for SSAC - "Moonlight & Melodies" 🌙 🎶 at Williams in Alliston! A delicious dinner, wonderful entertainment and great people!
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact