Rain? by gailmoore
235 / 365

Rain?

Is the old wife's tale of cows lying down before rain true? It certainly didn't seem so on this absolutely glorious day!
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
