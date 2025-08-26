Previous
Forest fires by gailmoore
Forest fires

I obviously didn't take this but I had to share as it's an amazing photo. It is of my grandson, Riley, who is fighting fires this summer.
26th August 2025

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
