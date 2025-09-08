Previous
Old through new by gailmoore
248 / 365

Old through new

St. Paul's Cathedral in London seen through some more modern buildings on a side street. So much history!
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

ByBri
Lovely street scene..
September 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact