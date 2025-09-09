Previous
Stonehenge by gailmoore
Stonehenge

A visit to Stonehenge today. Mystical and awesome. Approximately 5,000 years old and still so much not known about the how, why, and who of its origins. Fascinating!
Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Dorothy ace
I remember when you could actually touch them! A fabulous shot!
September 9th, 2025  
