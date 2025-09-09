Sign up
Stonehenge
A visit to Stonehenge today. Mystical and awesome. Approximately 5,000 years old and still so much not known about the how, why, and who of its origins. Fascinating!
9th September 2025
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Dorothy
ace
I remember when you could actually touch them! A fabulous shot!
