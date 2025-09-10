Previous
Beatlemania by gailmoore
250 / 365

Beatlemania

The Beatles statue down by the docks in Liverpool, England. We also saw Penny Lane, Strawberry Fields and The Cavern Club. A terrific day for this Beatles fan!
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Photo Details

