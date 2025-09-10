Sign up
Previous
250 / 365
Beatlemania
The Beatles statue down by the docks in Liverpool, England. We also saw Penny Lane, Strawberry Fields and The Cavern Club. A terrific day for this Beatles fan!
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
