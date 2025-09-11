Previous
Lake District by gailmoore
Lake District

This was taken today on our way from Liverpool to Edinburgh, Scotland. It is the gorgeous landscape of the northern Lake District in England.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Photo Details

