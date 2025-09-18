Previous
The Kelpies by gailmoore
The Kelpies

30 meters tall and made of steel these sculptures were inspired by the legend of the kelpie, a shape-shifting water horse from Scottish folklore.
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Dorothy ace
I’ve not seen them in person but they look magnificent!
September 23rd, 2025  
