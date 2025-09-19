Previous
Next
Time to say goodbye 👋 by gailmoore
259 / 365

Time to say goodbye 👋

Goodbye to both England and Scotland! And to our tour group who have become friends. It's been wonderful!
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Looks like a great group!
September 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact