Previous
Ancient embroderies by gailmoore
261 / 365

Ancient embroderies

Getting back to all my hobbies and projects. This photo however was taken at Stirling Castle in Mary Queen of Scots chambers. A lovely young French girl doing this authentic work in the old style of the times.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
How very interesting! I remember years ago visiting an NT property they had a tapestry or embroidery made by Mary whist she was imprisoned there.
September 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact