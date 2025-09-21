Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
261 / 365
Ancient embroderies
Getting back to all my hobbies and projects. This photo however was taken at Stirling Castle in Mary Queen of Scots chambers. A lovely young French girl doing this authentic work in the old style of the times.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
261
photos
18
followers
18
following
71% complete
View this month »
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
18th September 2025 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
How very interesting! I remember years ago visiting an NT property they had a tapestry or embroidery made by Mary whist she was imprisoned there.
September 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close