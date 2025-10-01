Sign up
270 / 365
Cottage Life
Cottage life in northern Ontario. Almost time to close up for another season.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
285
photos
19
followers
18
following
78% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
5th October 2025 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely and inviting looking.
October 19th, 2025
