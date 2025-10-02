Sign up
Previous
265 / 365
Magical
The moon tonight was gorgeous!
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
1
1
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
265
photos
19
followers
18
following
72% complete
View this month »
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
2nd October 2025 7:55pm
Shirley
ace
Beautiful
October 3rd, 2025
