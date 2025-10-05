Sign up
Previous
272 / 365
Bald Eagle
Not the greatest of photos as just had my phone and zoomed in big time so it's fuzzy but we saw this big guy today! Amazing bird! First time I've ever seen one!
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
365
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
5th October 2025 5:40pm
Public
Public
Flashback
View
