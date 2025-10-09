Previous
Summer don't leave! by gailmoore
Summer don't leave!

There are still signs of summer even when there was frost on the windshields this morning! Such a mix of weather and beauty!
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Photo Details

