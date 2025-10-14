Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
279 / 365
Autumn
I love everything about Autumn. . . the colours, the smells, the cool air, pumpkins, flowers, and harvest. The only thing I don't like is what comes after it! 🥶❄️
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
280
photos
19
followers
18
following
76% complete
View this month »
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
15th October 2025 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close