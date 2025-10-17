Previous
The Canadian Toonie by gailmoore
The Canadian Toonie

This is a giant monument in Cambellford, Ontario of the Canadian Toonie coin!
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada.
