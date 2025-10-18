Previous
Big jump! by gailmoore
Big jump!

Salmon swimming upstream in the Ganaraska River in Port Hope.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good catch! (o:
October 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photograph
October 19th, 2025  
