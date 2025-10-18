Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
282 / 365
Big jump!
Salmon swimming upstream in the Ganaraska River in Port Hope.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
282
photos
19
followers
18
following
77% complete
View this month »
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
18th October 2025 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good catch! (o:
October 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph
October 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close