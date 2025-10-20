Previous
Next
Canadian Maple by gailmoore
287 / 365

Canadian Maple

The colours have been beautiful this autumn! This lone red maple leaf in the white rock struck me!
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
October 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact