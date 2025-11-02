Previous
November by gailmoore
293 / 365

November

A beautiful day today on the trails at Pretty River Provincial Park, part of the Bruce Trail. The trees are almost bare now.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Canada Gem

