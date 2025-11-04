Sign up
Previous
295 / 365
Another beautiful autumn day!
Out walking our newly converted rail trail here in town.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
0
0
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
295
photos
19
followers
18
following
80% complete
View this month »
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
4th November 2025 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
