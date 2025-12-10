Previous
Snow Day by gailmoore
Snow Day

It's been quite awhile since I posted. Thank you Dorothy for prodding me! I get a bit down at this time of year...days like this are pretty, but also a bit isolating. Stay warm everyone! ❄️ ❄️
Photo Details

