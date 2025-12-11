Previous
Snowmagedon! by gailmoore
Snowmagedon!

Holy snow!! We've had well over 30 cms of snow fall over the last couple of days. Hopefully it stops soon!
Canada

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada.
