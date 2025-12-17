Sign up
Previous
303 / 365
A Christmas window
Cutely decorated seasonal window 🎄
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
303
photos
19
followers
18
following
83% complete
View this month »
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
14th December 2025 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Aww sweet
December 18th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I was going to say the same thing as Christine!
December 18th, 2025
