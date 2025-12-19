Previous
Little red truck by gailmoore
305 / 365

Little red truck

Another photo from Drysdale's. So festive!
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact