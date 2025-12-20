Sign up
Previous
306 / 365
Roaring winter bonfire
Not chestnuts...but marshmallows!
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
2
0
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
306
photos
19
followers
18
following
83% complete
View this month »
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
14th December 2025 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful!
December 20th, 2025
KWind
ace
How fun!!
December 21st, 2025
