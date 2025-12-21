Previous
Sunday sundaes by gailmoore
307 / 365

Sunday sundaes

These two! They had Sunday sundae day and enjoyed it so much!
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact