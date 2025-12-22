Sign up
Previous
308 / 365
JOY
Wishing each of you the joy of the season!
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
2
0
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
308
photos
19
followers
18
following
84% complete
View this month »
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
23rd December 2025 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Thank you
December 24th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Did you make this?
Thank you.
December 24th, 2025
Thank you.