The long walk to the small pond by galactica
12 / 365

The long walk to the small pond

Discovered a small pond today that I never knew existed. It's quite tiny but a nice spot to sit and watch the ducks but it was a long walk from where I parked the car.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Christine

@galactica
