12 / 365
The long walk to the small pond
Discovered a small pond today that I never knew existed. It's quite tiny but a nice spot to sit and watch the ducks but it was a long walk from where I parked the car.
7th August 2021
Christine
@galactica
4
365
iPhone 11
7th August 2021 1:54pm
pond
path
