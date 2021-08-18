Sign up
23 / 365
Its amazing what bring in from the washing line
Sometimes the safest place to be when the children are running riot is the washing basket. This is Archey named for Midshipman Archie Kennedy from the Hornblower TV movies. Our beloved ginger is almost twelve and still very spritely.
18th August 2021
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
365
iPhone 11
18th August 2021 5:27pm
cat
ginger
hornblower
archie kennedy
