A Walk in the Park by galactica
43 / 365

Was out for a wander in the park today enjoying the scenery and the pleasant Spring weather. Under lockdown I can be out for two hours, so I made the most of it on my stroll.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Christine

@galactica
