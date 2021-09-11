Previous
Picnic in the Park by galactica
Picnic in the Park

Perfect spring day for a picnic in the park, albeit a physically distant, time limited experience due to lockdown. Still it was fun to get out and have a coffee and soak up the sunshine.
Christine

@galactica
