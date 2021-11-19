Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
116 / 365
Touching the Sky
These apartment blocks were built adjacent to the multi-storey carpark of a shopping complex. Not the most glamorous of locations to live but they made for an interesting shot.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social histories....
123
photos
13
followers
16
following
31% complete
View this month »
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Latest from all albums
110
111
7
112
113
114
115
116
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
19th November 2021 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apartment
,
shopping
,
carpark
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close