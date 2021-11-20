Previous
A Lazy Lunch by galactica
117 / 365

A Lazy Lunch

Some days it's hard to find time to get out and take a photo but I was out at lunch the other day and snapped this simple pic.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social histories....
Photo Details

