Weak Roots by galactica
Weak Roots

The tree fell sometime in the night. We've had a bit of rain and wind overnight but I was still very surprised to see it had come down.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social histories....
