Previous
Next
2021-11-28 - The Magic of the Night by galactica
124 / 365

2021-11-28 - The Magic of the Night

This gazebo looked so magical lit in green. I could just imagine the fairies dancing around the garden.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social histories....
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise