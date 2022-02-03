Sign up
192 / 365
On the Shore of the Murrumbidgee
Went for drive into the Yass Valley where the Murrumbidgee River flows in to Lake Burrinjuck. Found this old windmill on the shoreline.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
246
photos
16
followers
18
following
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
26th January 2022 1:10pm
Tags
shore
,
windmill
,
lake burrinjuck
,
murrumbidgee river
