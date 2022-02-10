Previous
Next
Maverick by galactica
197 / 365

Maverick

Maverick was not happy that I didn't take his photo. So he jumped on glass table to make himself more visible. He's a lovely cat, coming up to 15 years old but still quite sprightly.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise