198 / 365
Whether to Weather
Fitzroy's Storm Glass showing, I think, overcast with a bit of wind. Is it accurate? Sometimes. Is it fun to watch the crystals form? Absolutely!
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Tags
weather
,
wind
,
overcast
,
fitzroy's storm glass
